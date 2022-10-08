Russians are forcibly removing children from temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, - Haidai

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, the Russian invaders are forcibly mobilizing and passporting the population, as well as taking children to Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai.

As he notes, three areas of coercion have been recorded: forced mobilization, forced removal of children to an unknown destination, as well as theft of equipment from hospitals and schools.

"Regarding coercion, we identify three directions - forced mobilization, and sometimes children are forcibly taken somewhere towards Russia, it is not known where, but we are currently dealing with this issue. Well, now there is a third direction - it is the forced removal of our equipment, which we installed in hospitals and schools. Everything new and modern is taken out of the territory of the occupied Luhansk region in an unknown direction," Haidai noted.

He also emphasized that it is now impossible to actively influence the actions of the occupiers, which are taking place in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region. However, he noted that there is a partisan movement that uses leaflets to explain to people the consequences that will follow after they receive Russian passports.