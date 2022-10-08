ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11235 visitors online
News SocietyWar in Ukraine
13 843 65
Crimea (1938) bridge (164) Russian Investigative Committee (27) Kerch Strait bridge (96)

As result of explosions and fire on Crimean Bridge, three people died, - according to RF Investigative committee

News Censor.NET Society War in Ukraine

сбу,міст

As a result of the explosions and fire on the Crimean bridge, three people died.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by Russian mass media.

"Passengers of a car driving next to an explosive truck were killed on the Crimean Bridge, the bodies of a man and a woman were lifted from the water," the message reads.

According to the department, the data of the truck driver have also been established: he is a resident of the Krasnodar Territory.

As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.

Read more: Putin create government commission due to "extraordinary event on the Crimean bridge"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 