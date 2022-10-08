In Kherson region, Russian occupiers keep equipment in schools where education takes place

In the Kherson region, the occupiers are placing military equipment and personnel in schools where the educational process continues.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET reports.

"Individual schools pass according to the "official" documents of the occupiers, as those where the educational process continues. In them, those students whose parents were forced to send their children to study according to the Russian program, are actually taken to classes. At the same time, Russian students are placed in these institutions' military units and equipment. Such cases are observed in Hola Prystan.

Thus, Russians cynically use children as "human shields". Vitak The Center of National Resistance calls on residents of TOT to evacuate from TOT at the time of the operation to liberate the region. We will return after de-occupation and our children will study in Ukrainian schools," the message reads.

