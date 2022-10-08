Number of dead at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia on September 30 increased to 32, - Starukh

Another victim died in the hospital during the Russian shelling of a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhzhia on September 30. Thus, the number of dead increased to 32 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs with reference to BBC Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, we have another victim of a terrorist attack on a checkpoint outside the city - another victim died in the hospital today," the official said.

It will be recalled that on September 30, Russian troops attacked a humanitarian convoy of civilian cars near Zaporizhzhia. In Zaporizhzhia, October 1 has been declared a day of mourning.

Rockets hit a column of civilians trying to cross the checkpoint and leave for the temporarily occupied territory.

Among the dead were two children, more than 100 people were injured.

According to the National Police, during the attack on the convoy in Zaporizhzhia, the Russians used modernized S-300 missiles, which explode immediately, for the first time.

Departure to the occupied territories through Zaporizhzhia has been suspended for an indefinite period.