"Most protected in world": since beginning of full-scale war, Russian authorities assured of "impossibility" of attack on Crimean bridge. PHOTOS

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian authorities assured about the impossibility of an attack on the Crimean bridge. These assurances were widely reproduced in the Russian propaganda media.

In response to statements about possible plans of Ukrainian troops to attack the Crimean bridge, the Russian authorities stated that this was impossible due to the supposedly reliable protection of the object. There were even claims that the Crimean bridge was supposedly "the most protected bridge in the world."

Thus, the puppet of the Kremlin in the occupied Crimea, Serhii Aksyonov, said on May 7 that "any attempts to harm the Crimean bridge will be stopped, and the control of the bridge will be carried out around the clock."

On June 16, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, assured that the Russian army is taking note of all threats regarding the attack on the Crimean bridge and all plans in this regard will fail. On the same day, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmytro Peskov, said: "The security of Crimea is guaranteed by those preventive measures and those additional measures that are currently being taken by our military."













On August 15, 2022, Senator of the Federation Council Olga Kovitidi stated: "The Russian military reliably protects the Crimean Bridge." On the same day, the co-chairman of the Assembly of the Slavic Peoples of Crimea, Roman Cheghrynets, said: "The Crimean bridge is reliably protected, and the Ukrainian side has no military options to damage it."















As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.