Arrests of servicemen have begun in Moscow, movement in city center is blocked, - Defense Intelligence of Ministry of Defense

In the evening of October 8, information about the arrests of Russian servicemen appeared.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the official Facebook page of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

The message states: "Arrests of military personnel began in Moscow. A complex of "measures" directed against the military began in the Russian capital.

- Traffic in the center is blocked.

- Units of the Dzerzhynsky operational division - the "elite" of the Russian Guard - entered the city.

- They are moving towards the center together with police units.

- It is known about numerous arrests, detentions and blockades of the military.

Instead, all military units on the perimeter of Moscow have been put on high alert."

