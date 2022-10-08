Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia on October 6: 19 dead have already been found under rubble

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack, which was carried out on October 6 on high-rise buildings in Zaporizhzhia, has increased to 19.

Journalists were informed about this by the National Security Service in Zaporizhzhia region, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"19 people have already been found," the law enforcement officers reported.

Work to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack is still ongoing. Rescuers, utility workers and about a hundred residents of the city are sorting through the rubble of buildings that were hit by rockets on October 6.

The publication clarifies that 14 dead people (including 1 child) were unblocked from the rubble of a five-story residential building, and 4 dead people were unblocked from the rubble of a four-story residential building. Another 14 people sought medical help.

We will remind, on the morning of October 6, the occupiers hit the high-rise buildings of Zaporizhzhia with rockets. Debris analysis is ongoing. As of the morning of October 8, the number of dead has reached 17, including one child.

Watch more: Russian ammunition warehouse detonates at Karan railway station near Mariupol. VIDEO