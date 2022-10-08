Explosion on Kerch bridge is specific special operation of one of Russian special services and beginning of era of confrontation between security forces, - PO

The explosion on the Crimean Bridge marks the beginning of an era of confrontation between security forces in Russia. In particular, they are trying to identify the person responsible for the failure of the "special operation" in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, the adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak made such a statement on the air of the telethon.

"Today we see a heated phase of a very, very powerful confrontation between various special services, because if we are talking about the Ministry of Defense, it is first of all the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, and on the other hand - the FSB," Podoliak noted.

He noted that the FSB lost its reputation among the top brass of Putin's regime even at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, when their propaganda program about "capturing Kyiv in 3 days" failed. But now the FSB has an opportunity for revenge and has begun to put pressure on the head of the Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu, the chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and other Russian generals. In particular, there were repeated calls for the arrest of representatives of the Russian generals.

Watch more: Moment of explosion on Crimean bridge. VIDEO

"On the other hand, the Ministry of Defense began to somehow defend itself. And, in our opinion, everything that happened on the Kerch bridge tonight is a specific special operation of one of the Russian special services... And, thus, we can see the manifestation of a specific conflict between the security forces, which speaks of a very important thing - today a new era has begun in Russia - an era of confrontation with the Russian security forces," Podolyak emphasized.

He explained that now the security forces in the Russian Federation are trying to identify the culprits of the failure of the Russian "special military operation" and want to arrest their opponents in order to "take certain places after the arrival of the new elite."

As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.