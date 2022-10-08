Hospitals in occupied Kherson region cannot cope with flow of wounded Russians, - General Staff

The General Staff of AFU released operational information on number of wounded Russian occupants and their placement in medical institutions of temporarily occupied territories.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in official General Staff Facebook.

The report states: "The enemy continues to suffer losses. Local hospitals in the temporarily occupied areas of Kherson region cannot cope with the flow of wounded occupants.

It was confirmed that up to thirty wounded invaders arrived to the children's clinical hospital in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. Additional medical staff has been sent to the said institution".

