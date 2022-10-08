Six thousand people are queuing to leave occupants’ checkpoint in Vasylivka, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

At Russian checkpoint in Vasylivka, 6 thousand people are queuing to leave, people have been waiting for more than 10 days.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol Ivan Fedorov.

"There are 6 thousand people at the enemy checkpoint in Vasylivka. They have been queuing to leave the temporarily occupied territories for more than 10 days," he wrote.

Fedorov also noted that after the explosion of the bridge in Crimea, panic began among the occupiers and collaborators. People are going from Crimea to Berdyansk.

According to him, the railway connection in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, in particular through Tokmak, is destroyed.

