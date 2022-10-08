ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down another Russian tactical UAV in Odesa region

Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle today.

This was reported by the operational command "South", informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"On October 8, at about 19:30, on the approach from the sea to Odesa region, Ukrainian Air Defense Command "South" forces and means eliminated another Russian drone of operational and tactical level," the statement reads.

