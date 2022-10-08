I urge residents, especially of de-occupied territories, to be attentive to a landmine threat, - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addressed to residents of de-occupied territories with a call to take seriously mine threat.

"I ask all Ukrainians, especially in territories where there were occupants, to be attentive to a mine threat", - urged he in Saturday's video address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to the President, "our sappers are working to the maximum, but after the occupation, a very large area is contaminated with mines. Do not ignore mine warnings, inform the police, the SES, local authorities about any mines and unexploded ammunition found."

Zelensky noted that "the movement of our military, the Security Service, the National Guard continued". "We hold positions in Donbas, in particular in the Bakhmut direction, where it is very difficult, very tough fighting," he said.

He thanked "all our anti-aircraft gunners and everyone involved in the air defense of the country". "We are doing everything possible to protect the Ukrainian sky. And this is one of the main priorities for our diplomats - to accelerate the decision of our partners to provide Ukraine with modern and effective air defense systems in sufficient quantity," the President said.

