Fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian missile strike, - OVA
Enemy fired a missile at Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out in city.
It was reported in Telegram by the Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Oleksandr Starukh, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"The enemy hit the infrastructure facility of regional center with a missile. A fire broke out. Information about the victims is being clarified.
Be careful. There is still a risk of repeated attacks," - Starukh wrote.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password