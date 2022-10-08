ENG
Fire broke out in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian missile strike, - OVA

Enemy fired a missile at Zaporizhzhia. A fire broke out in city.

It was reported in Telegram by the Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Oleksandr Starukh, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"The enemy hit the infrastructure facility of regional center with a missile. A fire broke out. Information about the victims is being clarified.
Be careful. There is still a risk of repeated attacks," - Starukh wrote.

