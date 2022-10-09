Occupiers fired almost dozen rockets at Zaporizhzhia, high-rise building was destroyed

The Russians fired almost a dozen missiles at Zaporizhzhia - a high-rise building was destroyed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council Anatolii Kurtev.

"The enemy continues to terrorize the city of Zaporizhzhia. Almost a dozen new rockets have arrived. The consequences are being established," Starukh wrote.

According to Kurtev, residential buildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. A fire broke out.

Later, Starukh reported that as a result of an enemy rocket attack, a high-rise building was destroyed and there were casualties.

Subsequently, Kurtev added that there is preliminary information about four victims. Other apartment buildings and private sector buildings in the city were also damaged.

