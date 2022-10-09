Between 12 and 17 people died as result of night rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Initially, it was reported that 17 people died as a result of enemy rocket fire on Zaporizhzhia. However, currently, according to the RMA, 12 people are known to have died.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatolii Kurtev.

As a result of the strikes, apartment buildings and streets of the private sector of the city were damaged.

"According to preliminary data, 5 private houses were destroyed and about 40 were injured. At this time, 17 people are known to have died. My condolences to the relatives," he wrote.

It is also known that the rescuers have already permitted the communal services to eliminate the consequences of the flights.

"Utility workers are starting to work, but there are not enough people. That's why all caring citizens of Zaporizhzhia can join in clearing the debris," added Kurtev.

Later, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA reported that the planes had fired 12 missiles over Zaporizhzhia.

"Tonight, the enemy used tactical aviation for a missile attack on the regional center. According to preliminary information, the planes fired 12 missiles at Zaporizhzhia. Most of the missiles hit residential multi-storey buildings and private houses in one of the Zaporizhzhia districts. A 9-story building was partially destroyed. Five private houses were destroyed. Affected infrastructure facilities. 20 cars were damaged," the report said.

According to him, it is currently known about 12 dead people.

"49 victims have been hospitalized, including 6 children. The information is being clarified. There may be people under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway at the scene. 8 people have already been rescued. The victims are being provided with the necessary assistance," Starukh added.









