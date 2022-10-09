Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks by Russians in areas of 9 settlements, - General Staff

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled enemy attacks in Terny, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Pervomaisk, Opytne, Nevelske, and Pobeda settlements.

operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on October 9 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and twenty-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on attempts to disrupt the counteroffensive actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, at the same time, periodically conducts offensive actions. Yes, almost forty combat clashes took place during the day. The tensest situation was observed in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, where our defenders repelled more than 30 enemy attacks.

The enemy fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line, carries out engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions in certain directions and conducts aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

The enemy continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare. Thus, during the past day, the occupiers launched 3 rockets and 26 air strikes, carried out more than 75 attacks from rocket salvo systems. At night, the Russian occupiers cynically struck the residential buildings and civil infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia. Information about the victims is being clarified, but it is already known about dozens of dead and injured.

In addition, more than thirty settlements were damaged by fire. In particular, Kharkiv, Chasiv Yar, Popivka, Hrabovske, Makiivka, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Ivanhrad, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Nikopol, Urozhayne and Davydiv Brid.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired mortars and barrel artillery in the areas of populated areas:

in the Siversk direction - Lypivka and Mykolaivka of the Chernihiv region and Lisne and Riasne of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Hlyboke, Zelene, Starytsa, Ternova and Chuhunivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Pershotravneve, Novoehorivka, Makiivka, Nove, Terny, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction – Verkhnyokamianske, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivangrad, Zaytseve, Vershyna, Zelenopillia and Opytne;

in the Avdiivka region – Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhya directions, the infrastructure of more than twenty-five settlements was damaged by enemy shelling. Among them - Solodke, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Vuhledar, Pobeda. At the same time, as a result of the defeat by the Defense Forces of the concentration of the enemy's manpower, more than twenty enemy soldiers were confirmed wounded and were taken to the local hospital of the city of Tokmak.

According to available information, in the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia region, under the guise of searching for and fighting partisans, the occupying forces search and steal private cars from garage cooperatives in the district.

Areas of more than forty-five settlements near the contact line were shelled in the South Buh direction. Among others, Sukhy Stavok, Kvitneve, Myrne, Zoria and Ternovi Pody.

The enemy and his henchmen are fleeing, frightened by the successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Representatives of the occupying authorities of Nova Kakhovka are taking their families to the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. According to available information, on October 7, a convoy of 12 minibusses left for the city of Sevastopol. A similar situation is observed in the Luhansk region. Thus, collaborators began to be evacuated from Starobilsk to Luhansk.

The occupiers continue to put pressure on small and medium-sized businesses in the temporarily occupied territories. Since the beginning of October, in the city of Horlivka, the tax inspectorate of the Russian Federation has started inspections with subsequent raiding of companies with detected violations. In particular, this applies to entrepreneurs who did not want to re-register their companies in accordance with Russian legislation.

The aviation of the Defense Forces made more than thirty strikes. In particular, twenty-four on the areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, and nine on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, our air defense units shot down five UAVs.

Missile forces and artillery during the past day hit two control points, nine areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, three warehouses with ammunition, and eleven other important objects.