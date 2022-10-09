Tonight, Russian military fired almost 70 shells in Nikopol district, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers pounded the towns and villages of the Marhanets and Nikopol districts with "Hrad" and heavy artillery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.

"Nearly 70 deadly projectiles were fired by the Russians this night in the Nikopol district. They were fired from "Hrad" and heavy artillery in the towns and villages of Marhanets and Nikopol direction. Previously, no people were injured.

In Nikopol, several private houses, a parking lot, a pharmacy, several shops, a painting workshop, and an agricultural enterprise were damaged. Three cars were burned, and nine were hit by shelling. A power line is broken.

Several private homes, a solar power plant, industrial and food enterprises were damaged in the Marhanets community," the report says.

It is noted that other districts were not shelled during the night and are calm for the moment.

