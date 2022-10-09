During the day, ruscists killed three and wounded 14 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 8, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"On October 8, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region: 2 in Chasiv Yar and 1 in Bakhmut. Another 14 people were injured," the message reads.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.