421 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 798 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of October 9, 2022, more than 1,219 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 421 children died and more than 798 were injured of various degrees of severity.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 405, Kharkiv - 252, Kyiv - 116, Mykolaiv - 75, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 64, Zaporizhzhia - 62, Kherson - 57, Dnipropetrovsk - 30," the message says.

Thus, on October 6-7, as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Zaporizhzhia, two children aged 4 and 9 were injured.

On the night of October 9, the enemy again carried out a massive rocket attack on the objects of the residential infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhzhia. 6 children were injured.

2,608 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 313 were completely destroyed.