On October 7, Russian military fired on convoy of civilian cars in Kherson region. At least five people died, - Police

On Friday, October 7, around 08:00 a.m., the Russian military fired at a convoy of civilian cars from an unidentified aircraft. They were standing in line for a pontoon crossing to the left bank of the Dnipro River near the Dariivka bridge in the Kherson region.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to the press officer of the police of the Kherson region Andrii Kovany, Censor.NET informs.

"According to eyewitnesses, people heard the sound of the plane in the air and saw how it released shells when turning.

As a result of the shelling, an unidentified projectile, probably a rocket, directly hit the minibus, where at least five people died and five were injured," said a police press officer.

Information on the final number of dead and injured people, damage to civil infrastructure and vehicles is being established. The police have opened criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war by the Russian military.

