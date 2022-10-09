Massive strike on Zaporizhzhia: 6 missiles were fired from aircraft and about 16 from S-300 air defense systems

On the night of October 9, the Russian occupying forces launched a massive rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia. Civilians died, houses were destroyed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, starting at 00:30 a.m. on October 9, six Tu-22M3 bombers operating from the Ryazan airfield and seven Su-35s from the Marynivka airfield, Rostov region, were detected.

"The attack on Zaporizhzhia was carried out from the temporarily occupied territories - from the regions of Melitopol and Berdyansk. Four Kh-22 cruise missiles (from the Tu-22M3) and two X-59 guided air missiles (from the Su-35) were launched," the message reads.

In addition, according to the Air Force Command, the enemy launched a missile strike with anti-aircraft missiles from the S-300 air defense system. About 16 rockets were fired at the city's civilian infrastructure and residential areas.

We remind you once again about the insidiousness of the enemy and emphasize the observance of safety rules when announcing an air alert, especially in the frontline regions. Remember, the means of air defense, which are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are capable of shooting down far from all types of missiles that the enemy uses to hit peaceful cities. This especially applies to X-22 missiles, missiles of the Iskander and S-300 complexes," the message summarizes.

As reported, the Russians fired almost a dozen rockets at Zaporizhzhia - a high-rise building was destroyed. According to preliminary data, at least 17 people were killed as a result of the enemy rocket fire on Zaporizhzhia.