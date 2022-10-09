Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 1,170 square kilometers in Kherson direction, - OC "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to fight actively in the Kherson region and are entrenched in the already de-occupied territories.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk during the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"As of today, since the beginning of active actions, more than 1,170 square kilometers in the Kherson direction have been freed. The work on securing the territories, clearing them, and carrying out stabilization measures continues, as the settlements leave behind the "surprises" left by the occupiers," she said.

Watch more: Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Shevchenkivka in Kherson region, - OVA. VIDEO