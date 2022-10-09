Reverse traffic, which occupiers will launch on Kerch bridge, is very limited - 10 cars in one direction, 10 in other, - Chubarov

Russia is trying to organize a reverse connection via the Crimean Bridge and a ferry crossing, but the effectiveness of these actions is in doubt.

The chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, said this during a nationwide telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"It seems that they (the occupiers. - Ed.) managed to make a reverse connection. There are two branches of the road. On the second branch, they allow reverse: 10 cars in one direction, 10 in the other, but how effective it is, it is very difficult to say, because there is no data. Many times it was heard that all the so-called tourists from Russia, who are in the occupied Crimea, are allowed by the local authorities to stay in the places where they rested, at the expense of local budgets. This indicates that they are not able to evacuate those who, out of fear, wanted to return home immediately," Chubarov said.

According to him, the occupying "authorities" of Crimea appealed to the leadership of the Krasnodar region with a request to accommodate those who wanted to cross the bridge into Crimea. This indicates that people in motor vehicles cannot drive over the bridge.

Chubarov also noted that the occupiers have established a ferry crossing, but the volumes of transportation are small compared to those that were across the bridge.

"As of today, we have data that in the evening, when they restored the ferry, it is working, but it is underpowered. We have data that until morning there were three flights.

With these three flights, they transferred 26 trucks from Crimea to Russia and 13 to Crimea. This is nothing (compared to the time) when there was a connection with Crimea through the bridge," said the chairman of the Mejlis.

According to him, there is no information yet on the condition of the railway line on the bridge.

"It seems that they (occupiers. - Ed.) protested it at night, although they say that they sent passenger trains, including Simferopol-Moscow. Perhaps. But there are big doubts that they were with the passengers. Perhaps they risked protesting this branch because they claim that the fire did not cause such devastating consequences for the railway line," Chubarov noted.

As a reminder, the bridge across the Kerch Strait was opened in May 2018. In December 2019, Russia launched a railway connection with it, after which the USA introduced additional sanctions.

On the morning of October 8, 2022, a severe fire broke out on the Crimean Bridge. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, but later it was allegedly restored.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.