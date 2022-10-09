In Zaporizhzhia, 10 people were rescued from the rubble of building. PHOTOS

Rescuers pulled 10 people from the rubble of a house in Zaporizhzhia, which was hit by a Russian rocket at night.

This was reported by the State Service for Emergency Situations, Censor.NET informs.

"10 people were rescued by the forces of the State Emergency Service," the message reads.

The rescue operation is still ongoing.

In addition to rescuers, volunteers of civil defense formations, dog handlers with dogs and volunteers are looking for people under the rubble.

We will remind you that Russia hit Zaporizhzhia with missiles last night. 12 people died, another 49 - in hospitals, including 6 children.

