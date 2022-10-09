Russia is trying to draw Belarus into open war with Ukraine. 6 RB battalions are concentrated near the border - Skibitsky

According to Ukrainian intelligence, there are constant meetings between the presidents of the Russian Federation and Belarus, where Putin is trying to persuade Lukashenko to participate in the war.

As Censor.NET informs, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, stated this week in the program of military television of Ukraine.

"We see measures taken by the Russian Federation to force the leadership of Belarus to enter into open war. Meetings between Putin and Lukashenka are constantly held, where this issue is discussed and Putin tries to persuade Lukashenko to this decision.

Today, according to the military intelligence of Ukraine, 6 battalions are concentrated near our border. These are mechanized battalions, these are battalions of airborne troops of the so-called command of special operations forces.

Read more: Violation of carrying capacity of Crimean bridge will significantly affect ability of Russian Federation to support its troops in south of Ukraine, - British intelligence

How long this situation will last will depend on how events will develop at the front and, in general, how events will develop in Russia's war against our country," said a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence.

Also remind, that yesterday, October 8, the ambassador of Ukraine in Belarus was handed a diplomatic note, which claims that Ukraine is allegedly planning an attack on the territory of Belarus.