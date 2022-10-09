Russians shell Zaporizhzhia and Nikopol in order to return fire - OC "South"

The shelling of Nikopol and Zaporizhzhia, which Russian troops carried out on the night of October 9, is an attempt to return fire and a continuation of the hybrid war.

The spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"These are not offensive attempts but attempts to convince that the arms are long, and they reach even where it is supposed to be calm.

As for the Nikopol region, this is a provocation and an attempt to provoke fire in return, so that the shelling of the ZNPP, which is located opposite Nikopol, across the reservoir, was recorded," Humeniuk said.

Also, according to her, by shelling Zaporizhzhia, the invaders are trying to provoke active actions on the part of the Ukrainian military and implement the same scenario that was once applied to the so-called "L/DPR".

"Donbas Bombers". They are starting to tell us the same thing about Zaporizhzhia, which after the pseudo-referendum they consider... their territory. This is a continuation of the hybrid war, a continuation of the provocations. "Unfortunately, this is not just psychological pressure, but powerful fire pressure, which they implement in this way," Humeniuk said.