We will conduct negotiations only with West and only on joining NATO, - Arakhamia

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, Davyd Arakhamia, responded to the Minister of Defense of Romania, Vasile Dink, who called for negotiations with the Russians.

Arakhamia announced the position of the Ukrainian authorities on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Minister of Defense of Romania calls on Western countries to negotiate with Russia for the sake of peace. We, in turn, are ready for negotiations with Western countries, but regarding ours as soon as possible accession to NATO. This is the only topic on which we can have a conversation at this time, and Russia is superfluous in these negotiations," he wrote.

Arakhamia called the collective security and strong Armed Forces of Ukraine the only guarantee of peace on the European continent.

"Therefore, the negotiating efforts of the West should be directed in this direction," he concluded.

