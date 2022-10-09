Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of dead has increased to 13, among them are children. Number of victims is 80 people (updated). PHOTOS

Another 60 citizens were hospitalized in the city’s medical facilities. Rescue and search operations are ongoing, people are being pulled out from under the rubble.

This was reported by the police of the Zaporizhzhia region, Censor.NET informs.

"At this time, information has been established regarding 13 dead people. Another 60 citizens have been hospitalized in the city's medical facilities. Children are among the wounded and dead," the post says.

As a result of direct rocket hits in the nine-story building, the residential structure from the first to the seventh floor was destroyed. During the dismantling of the ruins, the other two floors also collapsed. At this time, rescue and search operations are ongoing, people are being pulled out from under the rubble.

Information about the victims and the dead is constantly updated. Employees of the police, emergency services, emergency services, ambulance workers, as well as specialists of specialized services continue to work at the scene.

Law enforcement officers are inspecting the scene and collecting evidence of the armed aggression of the Russian army.

Later, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, Oleksandr Starukh, reported that 87 people, including 10 children, were wounded as a result of the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

"87 wounded, 10 of them children. 55 remained in the hospital... The region has been shelled every day since the beginning of the war, and Zaporizhzhia has recently started to reach. If earlier the shots could somehow be explained, now they are pure terror," Starukh said.





















