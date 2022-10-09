Putin will hold meeting of Security Council of Russian Federation tomorrow
Tomorrow, October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
This was reported to RIA-Novosti by the spokesman of the Russian president, Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET informs.
Putin will hold a meeting with members of the Security Council on Monday, Peskov said.
