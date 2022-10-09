Armed Forces of Ukraine have already liberated 7 settlements in Luhansk Region, RMA

The liberation of 7 settlements in Luhansk region from Russian occupation was confirmed in Luhansk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine were the first to liberate Hrekivka. Despite the outcry in the Internet community, we did not immediately inform about the expulsion of the occupiers from this settlement. At that time, stabilization measures were still ongoing there. As in other villages that our military entered. Currently, all seven settlements are fully controlled by Ukraine," the message reads.

See more: AFU liberated Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

The RMA named the following de-occupied settlements of the region: