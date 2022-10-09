Fifth-grader was detained in Moscow because of avatar with yellow and blue flowers

A ten-year-old schoolgirl was taken to the police station, and her home was searched.

The girl's mother told the Russian human rights project "OVD-Info" about this, Censor.NET reports.

According to the woman, on the morning of October 5, the police came to pick up a 10-year-old girl at school, from where they took her to the Department of Internal Affairs. The fifth-grader was asked whether her mother works, what she does, and how the family spends its leisure time.

The mother was brought to the station separately. According to the mother, she was interrogated for three hours.

"In front of the crying child, security forces roughly led the mother to the exit (of the school)," OVD-Info writes.

The woman was asked to explain why the schoolgirl chose this particular picture from the Internet with this particular combination of colors for her avatar. Law enforcement officers also looked at correspondence in her phone and search history on gadgets.

The police also came to the family's home and, without presenting any documents, began to "dig" in the bed linen.

The reason for the conflict, as the woman says, was that at the end of September, she was called to the school to explain why her daughter was missing "Conversations about what is important" - patriotic extracurricular activities that began this school year. At the meeting, the woman was asked about her daughter's avatar.

The next day, the mother was informed that a complaint had been received from the father of the girl's classmate that the 10-year-old schoolgirl had allegedly posted a poll about peace and war in the chat room.

As it turned out, after that the headmistress of the school complained to the local Ministry of Internal Affairs and asked to "establish cause-and-effect relationships of the child's similar behavior, her civic position", as well as to check the conditions in which she lives. The director also called on the police to "influence the educational position" of the mother.

The juvenile inspector informed the woman that they intend to put their family on preventive registration.