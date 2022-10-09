During night, missile troops and artillery of Defense Forces carried out 170 firing missions against enemy positions in South, - OC "South"

The situation in the South Bug direction remains tense, but controlled by the Defense Forces.

As noted, our troops continue active combat operations, violations of the enemy's management and logistics system, causing him irreversible losses in manpower and equipment.

"Since the beginning of active operations, the area of ​​territories liberated from the occupiers has increased to 1,170 sq. km. Enemy units are concentrating their main efforts on holding the captured territories and restraining our offensive actions. A partial withdrawal of enemy units deep into the occupied territories has been recorded," the message says.

It is also noted that representatives of the occupation authorities organize the removal of their families to Crimea.

"The enemy continues to use reconnaissance and strike drones in the directions of possible attacks on the positions of our units. During the night, aerial spies were spotted in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region and in Beryslav, in the Kherson region," informs OC "South".

At night, the enemy attacked the positions of units of the Defense Forces and settlements along the front line with guided missiles of the S-300 anti-aircraft system. There were no losses or damage, the rockets hit an open area.

In the Beryslav district, the enemy used a pair of Ka-52 attack helicopters. Without our losses.

The fire terror of the Nikopol district continues. Almost 70 deadly 152-caliber ammunition and "Hail" rocket systems flew into the district center and the Marhanets community. In Nikopol, several private houses, a parking lot, a pharmacy, shops, an agricultural enterprise, other objects of social infrastructure were mutilated, more than a dozen private cars, a power line were destroyed and damaged.

Several private homes, a solar power plant, industrial and food enterprises were damaged in the Marhanets community. There are no injured or dead.

"Missile troops and artillery units of the Defense Forces during the night carried out 170 fire missions against enemy positions and areas of concentration of manpower and equipment. Closer to noon, the enemy tried to attack Odesa with a kamikaze drone of the Shahed-136 type. With the forces and means of air defense, a suicide drone destroyed over the sea," added the Command.

And in the sky above Mykolaiv region, when an airstrike was attempted by a Russian attack aircraft, our soldiers proved to be smarter and took the "iron bird" from the enemy army.

In the Black Sea, the enemy ship group consists of 14 units as maneuvers continue along the southwestern coast of Crimea. Among them are 4 carriers of cruise missiles, including 2 submarines with a combined volley - 24 "Caliber". Also, 1 enemy landing craft is on duty.

The security situation in Odesa region is stably controlled. The defense forces carry out the assigned combat tasks. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups from the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic.