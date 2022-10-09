Rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia on October 6: death toll rises to 20, - Starukh

For more than three days, rescuers, utility workers and volunteers sorted the rubble of multi-story buildings after the October 6 rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia.

As Censor.NET informs the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh said this on the air of the national news telethon.

"We have just finished clearing the debris on Thursday's avenue, we currently have 20 dead," he said.

