Another shelling of Zaporizhzhia is not just war, but crime against humanity, - President of Estonia Karis

The President of Estonia, Alar Karis, said that the shelling by Russian troops of Zaporizhzhia residential areas is a crime against humanity.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"Another attack on a residential quarter in Zaporizhzhia. This is not just a war, but a crime against humanity, the organizer of which will be punished," Karis emphasized.

He also expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims and the Ukrainian people.

We will remind you that on the night of October 9, the invaders fired 9 S-300 and X-22 missiles at the residential areas of Zaporizhzhia. Dozens of private houses, two apartment buildings and other civil infrastructure of the city came under fire.

Information has been established regarding 13 dead and more than 80 wounded.