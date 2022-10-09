Russians are robbing residents of occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region as part of "struggle with partisans", - Center of National Resistance

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers are robbing local residents under the pretext of fighting partisans.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

So, under the guise of searching for and fighting partisans, the Russians search and steal private cars in garage cooperatives of the district.

In addition, the occupiers continue to put pressure on small and medium-sized businesses in the occupied territories. In particular, in the city of Horlivka, the tax inspectorate of the Russian Federation began inspections with subsequent raiding of companies with detected violations. The reason is the refusal of entrepreneurs to re-register their companies in accordance with Russian legislation.

"The Center of National Resistance calls on the residents of TOT, if possible, to leave the region for the duration of the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to liberate populated areas," the message summarizes.