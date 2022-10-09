AFU hit headquarters of 38th Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russian Federation: more than 20 Russian invaders were eliminated, - Strategic Committee

Major Valery Golubev, liquidated in Ukraine, is being buried in Birsk, Russia. Telling about the liquidation of Golubev, a local Russian deputy said that together with Golubev, they destroyed the headquarters of the 38th Infantry Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, and also eliminated more than 20 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the Armed Forces Strategic Committee, Censor.NET reports.

"The headquarters of the 38th Infantry Brigade burned down.

Major Valery Golubev is buried in Birsk, Russia. A local deputy writes interestingly about the details of his death on September 29:

"They said he died while working out a strategic offensive in the headquarters. The headquarters was in the basement of a two-story house, they were either "drawn" by quadcopters, or someone from the locals directed it... 3 rockets flew in and more than 20 people in the headquarters died together."

Okay, and what headquarters was it? The local press also writes about a representative of his military unit #21720. That is, we are talking about the 38th separate motorized rifle brigade, the headquarters of which was hit by the AFU. Congratulations!" the message reads.