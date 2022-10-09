Crimean bridge is guarded from ground, from sky, from sea and from space, - Russian media

The Crimean bridge, on which the explosion occurred the day before, is one of the most protected places in the world - it is guarded from the ground, from the sky, from the sea, underwater and even from space.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Sunday, October 9, by the Russian publication Meduza.

It is noted that the entrances to the Crimean Bridge on both sides are guarded by special units of the Russian Guard (they were supposed to inspect cars entering the crossing for explosives and illegal cargo, but the inspections were selective).

According to the statements of the Russian Ministry of Transport, vans and trucks are illuminated with the help of special systems that can allegedly "detect even a nut in the interior of the car or consider what the driver took with him for lunch."

Observation posts were set up on the bridge itself.

It is reported that in the event of an emergency, a special rapid response team must arrive on the scene within minutes to clear the accident and understand what happened.

The Russian Guard is allegedly assisted by special border control forces of the FSB and anti-sabotage groups on land and on water.

According to the publication, small mobile boats of several projects protect the city on the water: anti-sabotage boats of the Grachonok type (equipped with machine guns, grenade launchers or even Igla missile systems), boats of the Mangust project (equipped with machine guns and missiles, but they are mainly used for intercepting ships and inspection) .

In addition, it is reported that BK-16 amphibious boats (the same missiles, machine guns and 19 paratroopers on board), motor boats Afalina and Sargan can be used if necessary.

In order to protect the bridge from a battering ram in front of its piers, special cylindrical concrete fortifications were built to prevent ships from approaching the piers of the crossing.

From land, the ships are supported by the Bal coastal missile complex, equipped with anti-ship missiles with a range of up to 260 kilometers, and the modern Bastion complex with Onyx cruise missiles.

Also, according to the publication, the bridge is guarded underwater - to prevent mining or undermining of the bridge supports, military divers and special groups of the Black Sea Fleet are constantly in the water. And the Plavnyk water area control system supposedly allows you to detect a person with a distance of 2 km, and a ship - with a distance of 3 km.

Special sound traps are also used to protect the bridge - the Amulet-P system.

In addition to divers and traps, specially trained dolphins are allegedly involved in the protection of the Crimean Bridge.

Russia is also allegedly monitoring the bridge from a special Kosmos-K satellite. And the sky above the crossing is regularly patrolled by Russian Su-27 fighter jets and Il-38 anti-submarine reconnaissance aircraft.

On the ground, the city is protected by anti-aircraft systems of different ranges: the S-400 Triumf missile complex and the Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft gun.

It is also reported that radar systems are involved in the protection of the bridge: Podsolnukh (it is located in the Crimea and can detect targets at a distance of 450 km) and the Voronezh-DM station (covers a distance of 6 thousand km).

The publication notes that, according to the BBC's calculations, 700 million rubles were spent in 2022, plus another 618 million - on various technical security systems.

According to the Russian edition, the guarding of the railway part of the bridge cost approximately that much.

It will be recalled that the bridge across the Kerch Strait was opened by the occupiers in May 2018. In December 2019, Russia launched a railway connection with it, after which the USA introduced additional sanctions.

Also remind, that on the morning of October 8, a fire broke out on the Crimean bridge as a result of an explosion. According to the Russians, the detonation of the truck led to the ignition of 7 fuel tanks and the partial collapse of two spans of the bridge.