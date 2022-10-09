Bill on recognition of Russia as state sponsor of terrorism was submitted to US Congress

On Sunday, October 9, bills were introduced to the US Congress to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the senior adviser of Congress Paul Massaro on Twitter.

According to him, bills of Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) and Congressman Ted Liu (Democratic Party) have been submitted to the Upper House of the US Parliament, which propose to officially recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism.

Congressman Steve Cohen's (Democratic Party) draft law recognizing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide was also submitted to Congress.

It will be recalled that earlier Biden opposed the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Read more: New $600 million US military aid package is expected this week, - Politico