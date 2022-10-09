Ukraine’s accelerated accession to NATO is currently supported by 11 countries, - Chernev

The Baltic countries and Poland are also persuading other countries to support Ukraine on its way to NATO.

Ukraine's accelerated accession to NATO is now clearly supported by 11 countries. This was announced by the head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, People's Deputy Yehor Chernev, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"I am absolutely sure that all 30 (NATO member countries. - Ed.) will be, but it will not be tomorrow. Today there are 11 countries that have clearly expressed that they support us without the MAP (Action Plan for NATO Membership), that is, according to the accelerated procedure, joining the Alliance. Some countries said that they support it in principle, but not now, and many countries have not yet expressed their opinion," Chernev said.

He noted that work is currently underway with other countries. In particular, Ukraine's partners - the Baltic states, Poland - are also convincing other countries to support Ukraine on its way to NATO without the MAP.

"Let's be frank - many countries, talking about the fact that we need reforms, actually did not want us to join NATO, because they were afraid of provoking the Russian Federation, they did not want to worsen economic and energy relations with them. Now this is not the case. In particular, Germany gets rid of energy dependence on the Russian Federation... I hope that in the near future we will receive even more "yes" for Ukraine," Chernev said.