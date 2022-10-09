During October 9, defense forces repelled enemy assaults near 7 settlements. Our aviation hit 7 places of accumulation of equipment and 3 air defense systems, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 9.

The message states: "The two hundred and twenty-eighth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, is concentrating its efforts on attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the entire contact line, carrying out engineering defense equipment in certain directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of warfare, the enemy strikes critical infrastructure and residential areas of populated areas.

There remains the threat of air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

During the day, the occupiers launched 5 rocket and 12 air strikes, launched more than 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The population and facilities of more than 30 settlements were affected by enemy strikes. In particular, Bereznehuvate, Makiivka, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Zelenopillia, Vremivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Davydiv Brid, Nova Kamianka, Trifonivka.

The enemy used twenty cruise, aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles to strike Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the enemy continues to use Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles. One of them was destroyed by air defense forces and means in the Black Sea.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

On the Siversk direction, shelling from mortars and barrel artillery was recorded in the areas of Myropillia, Mezenivka, Vorozhba, Slavhorod, Seredyna Buda and Starykovo settlements of the Sumy region. Without crossing the state border, the enemy launched airstrikes, using army aircraft.

Areas of 30 settlements were shelled with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the Slobozhansk direction. Among them - White Well, High Ravine, Raisin, Neskuchne, Ridkodub, Chervona Zoria. Used shock UAVs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hrekivka, Ivanivka, Nevske, Pershotravneve, Serebrianka and Terny. Mass mining of bridge crossings, crossings and suburbs of settlements is carried out.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery along the entire line of contact. In particular, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Zaytseve, Zelenopillia, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk and New York.

In the Avdiivka direction, the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pervomaiske, and Novomykhailivka were damaged by fire.

The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. More than 30 settlements were subjected to enemy shelling from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery. Among them are Huliaipilske, Vilne Pole, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Novosilka, Poltavka and Charivne.

Areas of more than 35 towns and villages along the entire line of contact were affected by fire in the South Bug region. So, in the Mykolaiv region, 38 objects were hit, none of them military. These include, in particular, 24 residential buildings, 3 critical infrastructure and life support facilities, and 7 industrial facilities.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Budarka, Terna, Soledar, New York, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Pobieda settlements.

The leadership of the Russian Federation is taking measures to find additional resources for waging war. At this time, negotiations are underway with third countries regarding the procurement of artillery shells, mortar mines and components for rocket launcher systems. Military warehouses and arsenals of the Republic of Belarus remain another source of supplies. In the near future, it is planned to move 13 more echelons with ammunition and material and technical means to the territory of Russia.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 9 strikes. It has been confirmed that 7 places of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, have been destroyed. In addition, our air defense units shot down 2 UAVs, one enemy aircraft and one Kh-59 guided air missile.

Missile troops and artillery hit 3 control points, 2 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment. Radio-electronic warfare complexes and self-propelled artillery positions also fell into the fire damage zone.