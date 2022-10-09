As result of shelling, 1 child died and 13 were injured in Zaporizhzhia, - OP
As a result of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia, 13 people died, including 1 child, and 89 people were injured, including 11 children.
As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko informed about this.
"Zaporizhzhia. Updated. The number of dead and wounded has increased. Among them are many children! As a result of rocket attacks on the city, 13 people died, including 1 child. 89 civilians were injured, including 11 children!" he wrote.
According to him, rescue and search operations are ongoing. They continue to get people out from under the rubble. There is a threat of complete destruction of the house.
