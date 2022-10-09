EU is preparing new sanctions that will affect companies and people that help Russian Federation to circumvent imposed restrictions, - Bloomberg

The European Union noted that persons who help the Russian Federation to circumvent the imposed restrictions are destabilizing the situation in Ukraine.

The European Union is considering new sanctions against the Russian Federation. Restrictions may affect companies and people from third countries. This is reported by Bloomberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

The European Union will receive broad powers thanks to its new package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. According to the publication, the introduction of extraterritorial changes to the sanctions will allow restrictions to be imposed on persons and organizations outside the bloc's jurisdiction and help circumvent the measures taken.

In addition, sanctions may apply to those who, for example, import prohibited Russian goods into the EU through a third country, concealing their true origin, or export prohibited goods to Moscow. This decision will allow the introduction of sanctions against EU citizens who help others evade the restrictions. It is noted that such persons are working to destabilize Ukraine.

Read more: Putin will hold meeting of Security Council of Russian Federation tomorrow

As a separate step, the commission is working on legislation that would allow seizure of sanctioned assets. Current rules freeze assets, making them expensive and difficult to use. The legal option of asset forfeiture could open the door to using sanctioned assets to rebuild Ukraine.

The commission's aim is to expand EU countries' powers to seize criminal assets, including those belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals and entities, by expanding the list of crimes such as money laundering and corruption.