Russia is looking for additional resources for waging war, negotiations are underway with third countries regarding purchase of shells, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information that the leadership of Russia is looking for additional resources for waging war by all means.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The message states: "The leadership of the Russian Federation is taking measures to find additional resources for waging war. At this time, negotiations are underway with third countries regarding the purchase of artillery shells, mortar mines, and components for rocket launcher systems.

Military warehouses and arsenals of the Republic of Belarus remain another source of supplies. In the near future, it is planned to transfer 13 more echelons with ammunition and material and technical means to the territory of Russia."

