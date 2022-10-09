Kuleba called on international community to take action after another Russian shelling of residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, called on the international community to react with concrete steps to the latest shelling by the Russian military on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, as a result of which at least 13 civilians were killed and dozens injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by "European Truth".

"The targets of the strikes did not have any military purpose. The targeted Russian strikes were only intended to cause civilian deaths, destruction, to sow terror and fear. The targeted killing of civilians is a war crime. By launching missile strikes on civilians who were sleeping in their homes, Russia proved once again that it is a terrorist state, which must be countered by all possible means in order to prevent further terrible crimes," Dmytro Kuleba emphasized.

He called on the international community to take five steps immediately.

First, Kuleba calls on the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and partners investigating international crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine to urgently send investigators and experts to the crime scene to document evidence of Russia's war crimes.

Secondly, the minister repeated the call to Washington to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, and other countries to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

Third, he called for a response to the shelling and tough new sanctions that would defund the Russian military machine.

"Fourth: I call on partners, in particular the USA, Great Britain, Israel, Germany, Norway and France, to urgently provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems (APD) and anti-missile defense (ABM). The supply of this vital equipment must be accelerated. For us letters" "PPO" and "PRO" mean life. The lives of our children who go to bed in Zaporizhzhia and other cities of Ukraine, not knowing whether they will wake up in the morning. These systems can save lives in Ukraine already now, and not stand in warehouses," he emphasized Dmytro Kuleba.

He also called on the countries that declare their neutral position to send their delegations to Zaporizhzhia - "where they will be able to spend the night in residential areas and feel everything that is covered by their neutrality."

According to the latest data, as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army on Zaporizhzhia on the night of October 9, 13 people were killed and another 89 were injured. Children are among the wounded and dead.