Putin could end war today by withdrawing his troops from Ukraine, - Kirby

Russian President Vladimir Putin started the Russian-Ukrainian war, and he could end it today by withdrawing his troops from Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the strategic communications coordinator of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, in the "This Week" program of the ABC News channel.

"What I can tell you is that Mr. Putin started this war, and Mr. Putin could end it today just by withdrawing his troops from the country. He is the one who decided to start this conflict, and he can decide to end it. We all want this war to end. It has gone on too long," he said.

According to Kirby, now Putin is demonstrating with his decisions that he is not going to stop.

"Currently, Putin shows no signs that he is ready to do it (end the Russian-Ukrainian war - ed.). In fact, on the contrary, by calling up hundreds of thousands of reservists, politically annexing or at least trying to annex four regions of Ukraine, he is showing all the signs that he is moving on, that he wants to continue this war," he said.

Kirby added that American officials communicate with their Ukrainian counterparts almost daily, and Washington will continue to provide security assistance to Kyiv.

"You saw a few days ago the president (Biden - ed.) approved more than 600 million dollars for additional HIMARS and howitzers, other munitions and some vehicles, tactical vehicles. You will see how we will continue to do this in the future," - said a representative of the White House.