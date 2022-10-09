ENG
Ukrainian special services are authors, perpetrators, and customers of Crimean bridge explosion - Putin

On the evening of October 9, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, said that the attack on the Kerch bridge was organized and carried out by the special services of Ukraine.

The Russian president stated that the authors, executors and customers of the Crimean bridge bombing are the special services of Ukraine.

