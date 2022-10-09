Ukrainian specialists resumed operation of high-voltage communication line at Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Energoatom

Ukrainian specialists repaired and put into operation the 750 kV high-voltage communication line of the ZNPP, damaged as a result of Russian shelling on the night of October 8

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by press service of "Еnergoatom".

"This was followed by a complete de-energizing of Zaporizhzhia NPP with the launch of all reserve diesel generators. Now after almost two days of emergency pumps cooling the reactor cores of the NPP with power to the diesel generators, the operational staff is restoring the normal scheme of feeding the plant's own needs from the power system of Ukraine," the report said.

It is noted that the radiation background at the ZNPP site and the surrounding area has not changed and is within normal limits.

"This time, thanks to the courage and professionalism of ZNPP's nuclear workers, negative developments were once again avoided. However, the Russian military continues provocations and shelling at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, bringing the world closer to a nuclear and radiation disaster again and again," Energoatom stressed.

