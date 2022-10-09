Ukrainian troops in south are advancing steadily, Russian troops are confused - OC "South"

Ukrainian troops continue to advance in the south, the Russian military is feeling the pressure of the Armed Forces.

This was reported by the head of the joint press center of the operational command "South," Natalia Humenyuk, on the air of the national marathon "United News", reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"The activity of our troops embarrasses the enemy, they are really confused, they feel our pressure, they cave in, the advancement is there, it is slow, but very stable, small steps are moving forward," said Humenyuk.

She also recalled Russian attacks with kamikaze drones among the threats to the surviving Ukrainian settlements. Humenyuk noted that the enemy began using these drones in larger groups, 5-9 UAVs at a time. According to her, kamikaze drones are mainly sent to hit infrastructure for a psychological effect - tension in the society.

Asked if the Kerch Bridge bombing had affected the fighting in the south, Humenyuk said: "The impression is that they have no time for attacks now, because the attacks have not increased."