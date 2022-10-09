Putin’s accusation of Ukraine’s terrorism looks cynical even for Russia, - PO

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said that accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of Ukraine of the explosion on the Crimean bridge "looks too cynical even for Russia".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by Podoliak in Twіtter.

"Putin accusing Ukraine of terrorism? This seems too cynical even for Russia. Not even 24 hours later, when Russian planes fired 12 missiles into a residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia, killing 13 people and injuring more than 50. No, there is only one terrorist state here, and the whole world knows who it is," Podoliak said.

