Stefanchuk explained to Musk difference between nuclear war and nuclear terrorism

A nuclear war can be unleashed by countries that have nuclear weapons in their arsenal. If one of the states does not have such weapons, then the conflict can be called nuclear terrorism.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk noted this on Twitter, commenting on Elon Musk's tweet.

Thus, the head of the Ukrainian Parliament responded to Musk's tweet, in which he wrote that "the probability of a nuclear war is rapidly growing" on the background of the war between Russia.

"A nuclear war is when both sides have nuclear weapons. And when one side is tricked into having nuclear weapons, and whoever took it yesterday is threatening a nuclear strike today, that's not nuclear war. This is nuclear terrorism," Stefanchuk explained.

