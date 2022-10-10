ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8590 visitors online
News
9 804 39

Stefanchuk explained to Musk difference between nuclear war and nuclear terrorism

стефанчук

A nuclear war can be unleashed by countries that have nuclear weapons in their arsenal. If one of the states does not have such weapons, then the conflict can be called nuclear terrorism.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk  noted this on Twitter, commenting on Elon Musk's tweet.

Thus, the head of the Ukrainian Parliament responded to Musk's tweet, in which he wrote that "the probability of a nuclear war is rapidly growing" on the background of the war between Russia.

"A nuclear war is when both sides have nuclear weapons. And when one side is tricked into having nuclear weapons, and whoever took it yesterday is threatening a nuclear strike today, that's not nuclear war. This is nuclear terrorism," Stefanchuk explained.

Read more: Musk tried to justify his previous posts: "I’m big fan of Ukraine, but not Third World War"

Author: 

nuclear weapon (386) Elon Musk (55) Ruslan Stefanchuk (79)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 